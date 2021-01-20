For his 90th birthday, Chuck Cook decided to celebrate in a big way and traded in his 2014 Corvette for a shiny red 2021 Corvette from Cecil Clark Chevrolet. His wife, Barbara, as well as family and friends from A Touch of Class Corvette club, joined in the celebration as he picked up his new ride.
“This is my fourth Corvette I have owned. I bought my first one in 1981 in Michigan and kept it for 27 years,” Cook said. “This is my fun car. I have a 2018 Equinox to drive as my grocery-getter.”
The newly designed 2021 Corvette Stingray has a retractable top, 6.2L LT2 V-8 rear engine and can launch to 60 mph in an impressive three seconds.
Cecil Clark Chevrolet sales manager Buzzy York said, “This was the first 2021 Corvette to hit our lot, and we were happy to push for it to arrive in time to celebrate Cook’s birthday.”
The Leesburg dealership added to the celebration with cake and refreshments for all.
“I can’t wait until this pandemic is over, so we can get out to all of the car shows again,” said Cook, who spent four years in the Air Force, where he worked on fighter planes.