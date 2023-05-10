The 2023 Arbor Day tree planting event in Mount Dora was a success, with a young southern live oak planted in Foress Park at 1550 East 9th Ave., two blocks east of Unser, in a spot selected by the city’s horticulturalist, Bob Austin.
Southern live oaks are one of the broadest spreading tree species. In maturity, they can reach 80 feet in height and span more than 60 feet horizontally.
The April 28 ceremony was sponsored by the City of Mount Dora and the Lakes and Hills Garden Club. The garden club and Mount Dora partnership for Arbor Day stretches back to 1952.
