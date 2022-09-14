Do you find poetry daunting, boring or off-putting? According to the newest Lake County Poet Laureate, Jim Steele, no one should.
“Everybody is a poet,” he said. “You think poetry all the time, you just don’t realize it. I just want people to take those thoughts and put them on paper.”
It’s not just a bunch of rhymes, nor is it Dr. Seuss or, the other end of the spectrum, Tennyson, he said. Steele sees poetry as a form of journaling, a way to express where we are at certain points in our lives.
Steele has been writing poetry since the summer before he began college, he said, beginning with “10 very bad poems a day” for a girlfriend named Vicki.
Flash forward to 2022, when his wife, coincidentally also named Vicki, persuaded Steele to submit an application for the poet laureate position.
He had no expectation of snagging the role, noting, “I’ve been in eight magazines; I have no literary background; I have six books, but other than that, I just didn’t think I had the goods.”
The Howey-in-the-Hills resident was selected as the county’s poet laureate in July after a countywide search poet began during National Poetry Month in April.
National Poetry Month was launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, and “over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K–12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and – of course – poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives,” according to the organization.
Steele was chosen for this volunteer position by a panel of Lake County Library System employees, along with Laura Sobbott Ross, the first Lake County Poet Laureate, who served 2018–2020.
“We would have started looking for the next poet laureate in April 2020, but put it on pause for the past two years due to the pandemic,” said Eileen Eazsol, MLIS, a program specialist with the library system.
Steele, who retired from the U.S. Post Office located in the Orlando International Airport two years ago, also currently serves as the chairman of the Marianne Beck Memorial Library board and Howey-in-the-Hills Parks & Recreation board.
He’s self-published several books of poetry, including his seventh book, “Nightstand Notes and other beginnings,” which will be available on Amazon this month, and he has an eighth one in the works, as well.
Steele’s poetry ranges from lengthier prose-like pieces to very short poems, like this one:
A candle broken in half,
burns twice as bright.
Broken people too.
“I see writing poetry as a way of journaling my life. I can read old poems and remember where I was and how I felt when I wrote it,” Steele says on his website.
In his new role, Steele is tasked with writing at least one poem about Lake County during his two-year tenure. He’s also looking forward to hosting poetry readings for all ages and leading poetry workshops at area libraries.
The Leesburg library invited Steele to lead a monthly poetry group, and the first session is set for Oct. 27. He’s also working with the library system to create a poetry competition with all of the libraries, with first- and second-place winners reading their poetry at an event at the Howey Mansion. And he’s planning a workshop at the Umatilla library about the ins and outs of self-publishing through Amazon, something he and his wife have quite a bit of experience doing.
Steele is full of ideas and eager to share his love of poetry with the county’s residents.
“A poet laureate is an ambassador for poetry. And it’s their responsibility to enhance poetry within their realm of influence, which for me is Lake County,” he said. “So, by the time I’m done, I want poetry to be a little bit more popular, a little more well known, and maybe a few monthly poetry meetings here and there that will continue when I’m done.”
Visit Steele’s website at https://www.jimsteelepoetry.com.
For more information about the Lake County Library System and what it offers, call or visit your local library, or go to https://bit.ly/3e3h9pZ or https://twitter.com/lakelibrary.