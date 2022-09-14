Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.