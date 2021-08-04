Eustis resident Becky Jaggers sent in this great photo of one of her neighbors – a thieving little squirrel.
She said he’s very friendly and might be one of the orphaned babies they rescued and released previously.
“He’s a special little rascal,” she wrote us. “He usually eats the sunflower seeds out of the bird feeder, but I guess I didn’t refill it fast enough for him, so he started stealing my loquats. When I fussed at him, he just turned and posed so beautifully I couldn’t resist the photo.”
