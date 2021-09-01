Rob Little remembers exactly when he decided he wanted to be a comedian.
“I was 5 years old, and my family took a vacation up to Mackinac Island in Michigan,” he said.
At a motel the night before they crossed the Straights of Mackinac to the island, his parents were watching one of George Carlin’s HBO stand-up comedy specials while he and his sister were supposed to be sleeping on the floor.
“I can remember them both laughing so hard that it made me want to laugh, but it also made me want to be funny so I could make them laugh like that,” Little said. “Growing up, my dreams to become a stand-up never wavered but also felt like a complete dream.”
Jump forward to March 2020, when Little, a professional stand-up comedian for over 23 years, moves to a home on a lake in Leesburg and the COVID-19 global pandemic hits the nation.
He said he chose Florida because he worked a lot on cruise ships, but then the cruise industry shut down with the pandemic. Instead of hopping aboard ships and sailing off to entertain guests, Little found himself anchored to Leesburg, where he had bought his first home after years of renting in New York and Los Angeles.
“The year prior, I only had 10 days off the whole year – and they weren’t in a row,” he said. “Now I was faced with an unknown amount of time off, so I decided to update some things around my place. Amazingly, being outside during this time allowed me to meet all my neighbors. It was awesome! I couldn’t have lucked out more.”
Little said, “COVID definitely didn’t help my career, but it did allow me time off to improve my home and surroundings. I was too busy with home and property renovation projects to even think about comedy for 10 months.”
How it all began
While working in Detroit in the late 1990s as a computer programmer for IBM, Little got serious about comedy. After getting some stand-up experience under his belt, he sent a global email throughout the company announcing that he was quitting his job and telling email recipients that they, too, “should quit their jobs to follow their dreams.”
He worked with Second City IMPROV group in Detroit, taking classes and serving as understudy to the main cast – which at the time included Marc Evan Jackson and Keegan-Michael Key, both of whom have since established themselves with TV and film work.
When encouraged to name-drop, Little said he’s also worked with fellow Michigander Tim Allen, Rodney Dangerfield, Arsenio Hall, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Dane Cook, Daniel Tosh, Drew Carey, Gary Shandling, Wendy Liebman, Louis C.K., Don Rickles, Kevin Hart, Jay Leno, Lewis Black, Jim Gaffigan, Brian Regan, Roseanne Barr and Elayne Booster.
Little has been on numerous shows on Comedy Central, Fox Sports, HBO, CBS and NBC, and he recently released a comedy special on Dry Bar Comedy shot in Provo, Utah.
When Little was getting started, the Detroit Free Press selected him as the “Best Up and Coming Comedian,” and he was later named “The Happiest Comic in America,” by NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”
Little, who is unmarried, said he’s glad to be back on the road lately, with recent shows in Key West, Cancun and Myrtle Beach.
“My schedule just filled up really fast all of the sudden. Clubs and cruises are starting back up, and most places have lifted their ban on the number of guests they can have,” he said. “When I was performing in Las Vegas this past February, they taped out a square on stage that we couldn’t walk out of. They put the tables 6 feet apart and 25 feet from the stage. It made things so awkward.”
Little, who said he’s done nearly 200 cruises in his career, is scheduled to return to cruise performances in October, and he’s hoping they don’t get canceled, which happened this summer.
“For the most part, cruises are always fun, because everyone is there to have fun,” he said.
Locally, Little is appearing atLazy Mac’s Laugh’s Comedy Club – Old Mill Theater in The Villages, Aug. 30–Sept. 1; IMPROV Comedy Club in Orlando Sept. 2; and Pörky’s Cömedy Clüb in St. Cloud, Sept. 3–4. Additional shows are posted on his website, www.roblittle.com.
Little’s comedy can also be experienced online, on his website and at www.alittletomfoolery.com, as well as on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.