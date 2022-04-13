The home of Floyd and Libby Perry, located at 2100 Southland Road in Mount Dora, is the Lakes and Hills Garden Club’s April “Garden of the Month.”
Floyd Perry is a garden hobbyist who delights in collecting vintage native plants, such as the Reed Ground Orchid, a bright orange bloomer serving as a base around a Draping Hibiscus Tree. He also enjoys discovering new ferns, bromeliads, begonias and other unique species.
He bought the house eight years ago when it was “a blank slate” and has since layered a variety of flowers, shrubs and trees to provide a symphony of color, textures and blooms throughout the year. A focal point is two large bay oak trees, anchored in bromeliads, which support a Golden Pathos or “Devil’s Ivy” climbing the full height of the tree.
Although most of our Gardens of the Month are to be enjoyed from the roadway or sidewalks, if the privacy gate is open and the red truck is present, Mr. Floyd welcomes you to come into the back yard to visit “PlantScapes by Floyd,” where rows of cre-atively potted plants are available in exchange for a contribution to Lake Cares Food Pantry. Mr. Floyd hosts an annual plant sale event to raise money for the pantry, as well as passing on additional funds donated throughout the year in exchange for his treasures.
The array of colors and textures in the garden, the variety of plants and the humorous pots and garden art make this a fun and eclectic garden to visit. Take a moment to turn off Morningside Drive to expe-rience this joyful garden.
For more information about Lakes and Hills Garden Club, visit www.lakesandhillsgardenclub.com or email lhgcmountdora@gmail.com. Nominations for gardens to be considered for the Garden of the Month are welcomed.