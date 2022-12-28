Jan. 14, 2023, the Mount Dora Community Building will be the place to be for swinging music, as Tony Sands presents Rat Pack Together Again.
The musical journey will feature greatest hits from the legendary Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr., three members of an informal group of entertainers who captured the hip vibe of the 1950s and 1960s in films and stage performances.
Classics from the trio will be performed by tribute singers and include “Come Fly with Me,” “My Way, “New York, New York,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “That’s Amore,” “Mr. Bojangles” and “Candy Man.” After watching these performers, you will leave the show feeling as though The Rat Pack is still going strong after all these years.
Tickets are $30.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rat-pack-together-again-tickets-367061168837.