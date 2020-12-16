A few months ago, my four-year-old granddaughter, Rilynn, experienced a great loss. Her cat, that she adored, crossed over to kitty heaven. That day a hole was ripped inside her sensitive and caring heart. I will never forget how she sobbed in my arms, clinging to me, so distraught and filled with grief.
I wanted to make it all better for her but there was nothing I could do but hold her and tell her that I was so, so sorry.
Over Thanksgiving, her mom Kaley mentioned they’d gone to see about a new cat but things fell through.
Inspiration struck: A kitten for Christmas would restore balance in Rilynn’s big heart.
The day that I told my husband Mark that we should get a kitten for her for Christmas, my co-worker, Teresa, who’s always—I can’t emphasize always enough—rescuing animals from rats to cats, came across two of the sweetest abandoned kittens.
The next day, Kaley picked one of the kittens and we decided to give the cat to Rilynn as an early Christmas present. The kitten had to stay a couple nights with us to keep it a surprise. We also allowed the other kitten to stay with us because those two fur balls were yin and yang inseparable. Then began a whirlwind of gathering everything the kitty needed for his forever home.
In order to make the Christmas experience authentic for the cat reveal, Mark and I bought a Christmas tree earlier than usual and modified a beautiful decorative Christmas box so kitty could breathe.
Magic happened December 4, 2020.
When Rilynn opened the box beneath the tree, her awe-surprised wonder at the fluffy gray kitten touched every heart in the room. She briefly gathered him up before gently putting him down so she could run into my arms and thank me. We cried for joy. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
Thankfully my son, Tyler, recorded the whole event so we can relive this special memory for many years to come.
It did my heart good to see Rilynn’s restored.
The second kitty stayed in the family. She now lives with my mom.
So I guess you could say, we’ve had a Very Merry Catmas.