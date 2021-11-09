Even before Walt Disney World’s grand opening in 1971, Florida’s warm weather and unique attractions drew tourists to the sunshine state. In the early 1960s, just off U.S. 27 in Clermont, the President’s Hall of Fame, surrounded by orange groves, was one of those attractions, with its wax figures of presidents from George Washington to Lyndon B. Johnson.
In the early 1990s, John Zweifel and his wife, Jan, bought the site and filled it with American memorabilia and their White House replica. The model came about after Zweifel was invited to tour Gerald Ford’s White House. For two weeks, he had full access to each room of the building and carefully took photos and noted every detail possible.
The main goal at that time was to make the model an exact snapshot of what the White House looked like in 1976. That didn’t last too long with the visionary Zweif-el. His new goal became changing the model with every new administration.
Much like the real White House, that takes money, and because of that it was
deemed almost impossible. Instead, only some rooms have been updated, while oth-ers have stayed the same. The President’s bedroom, for example, has been modified to look like George and Laura Bush’s room.
The museum only has two rooms. Both are filled with memorabilia and artifacts, but the main room is where the replica is staged. Taking up almost the entire width of the room, this model and all its grandeur is placed in front of a handful of our nation’s presidents.
These presidents were all molded by wax in the 1960s. Although time and the Florida heat has not been kind to them, their vintage feel can give a visitor a sense of nostalgia, reminiscent of the early days of Florida’s roadside attractions. The model took 30 years to finish.
Each tiny piece of furniture is hand-crafted or casted. For example, if there was a chair made of mahogany in the White House, there is a one-twelfths replica of it, made with the same material, in the miniature. Each light fixture is individually wired. Some oil paintings on the walls were hand-painted. There even are working TV sets in some rooms. Over the years, the model has traveled throughout all 50 states, Japan, the Netherlands and Great Britain.
In his lifetime, Zweifel met a handful of presidents and other world leaders. He
was even sworn as an Officer of the Orange, which is given to those with special merits for society in the Netherlands. Wax figure of John Zweifel, with some of his original whittlings. Zweifel died in December 2020, six months after the passing of his wife. Their children still uphold their father’s legacy, along with employee Tommy Candido.
Candido has worked at the President’s Hall of Fame since 2012. The beginning of his journey is rather unconventional. While coming in to sell some of his grandfa-ther’s cousin’s memorabilia of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Zweifel had another idea. A movie crew had come in for the making of a documentary, “Flipping the White House,” but Zweifel wanted to attend both the Republican and Democrat conventions at the time. He decided to make Candido art director for the film. Candido never left. “I built models and dioramas, played with electronics and stuff when I was a kid, and it never really stopped,” Candido said with a chuckle. “I tell the kids that come in, ‘When I was your age, if you asked me what I was going to do when I grew up, playing with a big doll house was not on any one of my lists!’” Where once there were orange groves and farmland, now are residential developments, restaurants and shopping centers. But inside the Presidents Hall of Fame, time has stood still. Although the Zweiful family and Candido constantly adapt to new administrations, the museum still gives off the familiar feeling of an established and well-loved attraction.
The site will be decorated for the holidays.
The President’s Hall of Fame is located at 123 Highway 27 North in Clermont.
Panorama of White House interior design. For a limited time, one visit can get you into the museum for a whole year free.
Visit www.thepresidentshalloffame.com for ticket prices and more information.