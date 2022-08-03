July 21, 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese were delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s main warehouse in Orlando. The donation was by Land O’Lakes. In addition, a representative from Southeast Milk, Inc. delivered a monetary donation for dairy products.
The Central Florida branch of Second Harvest serves several counties, including Lake.
“One in seven Central Floridians is at risk of experiencing food insecurity, meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from,” according to Second Harvest.