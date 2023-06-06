Transitions aren’t always smooth, as can be the case when military personnel leave service and work toward creating a civilian life.
That can also be the case for those trying to help veterans, too. Villagers for Veterans has been working to make Ashley’s House, a transition home for female veterans in Eustis, a reality for a while now. As they’ve worked their way through red tape on that project, another property popped up, and that project came to fruition much quicker.
“We were blessed with the opportunity to purchase a home in Fruitland Park that had served as a transition home for women that had been incarcerated,” said Marie Bogdonoff, Villagers for Veterans president. “The non-profit that owned it could no longer maintain [it], and it was a good fit for us so that we could begin our mission of transitioning women veterans.”
Bogdonoff said the group closed on the Fruitland Park house in January and spent the next several months remodeling and refreshing the place to welcome six women veterans in May – and with the help of many supporters, they met their goal.
To help female veterans at risk of homelessness due to physical injury or other challenges, Ashley’s Cottage officially was opened May 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house and raising of the flag while the Pledge of Allegiance was recited by attendees.
Villagers for Veterans has continued to work through its permitting, contractor and other paperwork for Ashley’s House, and once everything is lined up, they plan to begin the building process at the Eustis location.
“Ashley’s Cottage will enable us to set the program in motion and begin to help the many women veterans that desperately need this help,” Bogdonoff said. “We are grateful to now have the cottage in order to begin our program.”
In addition to these projects, which falls under its Women Veterans Program, the organization supports veterans through three other initiatives: Mobility and Independence, which has awarded 29 mobility devices to veterans; Service Dogs, which the group has been sponsoring since 2016; and Veterans in Need, which provides small grants to veterans facing financial challenges.
To learn more about Villagers for Veterans, including how to donate or volunteer, visit https://www.villagersforveterans.org/womens-transition-home.