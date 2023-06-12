Being a father can be immensely rewarding and challenging for many, including furry, feathered and scaly dads.
Take M15, a bald eagle that began the nesting season with his mate, Harriet, but found himself a single dad when she disappeared in early February.
The eagles are known worldwide through the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam operated by Dick Pritchett Real Estate in Fort Myers. While being live-streamed, the duo had been raising their young at a large nest on the Pritchett property.
Eagles, which can live up to 28 years in the wild, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, build and return to their huge nests annually.
Begun over a decade ago to follow a pair of eagles the Pritchett family had seen for years, the eagle cam blew up on social media as people from around the world began watching the eagles they named Ozzie and Harriet as the pair raised their young each year.
Ozzie the eagle was injured and died a few years ago, and Harriet soon found herself with a new mate, named M15. However, to the dismay of watchers this year, Harriet’s February disappearance left M15 alone to raise their two fuzzy young eaglets.
After Harriet’s disappearance, M15 raised the eaglets by himself, fending off owls and other predators, providing meals of fish and other prey to his fast-growing offspring, and, ultimately, seeing the two eagles successfully take flight and move onto the next chapter in their young lives.
What more could a proud papa want?
“We nicknamed M. ‘Super Dad’ this season,’” said Southwest Florida Eagle Cam co-founder Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden. “The whole world watched as he struggled, persevered and ultimately raised two healthy eaglets to adulthood.”
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam (https://dickpritchettrealestate.com/southwest-florida-eagle-cam) is still active, though nesting season has ended. It typically is removed from the tree after the eaglets fledge their nest, to protect the equipment from storms and allow for any necessary maintenance. Because E22 is still hanging around the nest and M15 has an uncertain status as a single dad and unmated male, however, the cameras will continue streaming until either the end of June or until it loses power due to summer storms.
Eagles aren’t the only species with parental involvement from both mom and dad.
Seahorses and sea dragons are known for their unique lifecycle, with the female transferring her eggs into the male’s brood pouch, where he carries the eggs for two to four weeks before giving birth. As many as 1,000 fully formed baby seahorses can be delivered at one time. “After that, the offspring must fend for themselves. Large litters are necessary because only about 0.5% will survive to adulthood,” NOAA says.
Florida is home to three species of seahorses that live in Miami-Dade County’s shallow coastal areas, specifically in seagrass, coral and mangrove habitats. These tiny creatures mate for life.
Sandhill cranes also mate for life, and when they have nests, the parents split the brooding duties during egg incubation time. Once the sandhill crane colts are hatched, they receive food from both mom and dad, and the adults and colts form a family unit that typically will last until the next mating season.
Other engaged wild dads include certain species of giant waterbugs, some of which live in Florida and other southern states. Rather than releasing eggs to fend for themselves, the female insects protect their eggs by gluing them onto the male’s back, according to University of Florida/IFAS. Eggs hatch in after couple weeks. The Field Museum says of the male bug, “He remains near the water’s surface to regularly raise and lower the brood of unhatched water bugs, because the eggs need to be both exposed to air and moistened to survive.”
It’s a wild world out there, but parents of all species do what’s needed to care for their young and raise them so they can survive and thrive. To all the dads – feathered, furry and otherwise, happy Father’s Day!