February rainfall was above average throughout the St. Johns River Water Management District, which includes much of Lake County, although the northern half of the district received considerably more rain than the southern part.
Districtwide, February rainfall averaged 4.79 inches, which is 1.85 inches above the long-term average for the month. Portions of Putnam, Clay, St. Johns and Duval counties received more than 7 inches of rain during February. Clay County had the highest countywide total for the month, with 7.25 inches, and Seminole County had the lowest, at 3.1 inches.
In addition, upper Floridan aquifer conditions (groundwater levels) at the end of February were in the high or normal range across the district, and surface water flow conditions were average for this time of year throughout the district, except for the St. Marys River, which had high flow.
Lake Brooklyn water levels increased 0.5 feet in January, to 99.4 feet, and Lake Weir, at 53 feet, increased 0.2 feet. Lake Apopka’s water level did not fluctuate significantly and matched its regulation schedule. Lake Apopka is part of a system with water control structures that are operated to reduce flood impacts, and the lake level is regulated according to a specific schedule.
Spring flows decreased across the district, with the mean monthly flow at Silver Springs decreased to 633 cubic feet per second (cfs), or 409 mgd; and at the Blue Spring station in Volusia County to 170 cfs, or 110 mgd. The monthly mean flow at Rock Springs decreased 1 cfs to 58 cfs (38 mgd), and it also decreased 2 cfs to 69 cfs (45 mgd) at Wekiwa Springs.
A full report outlining February’s hydrologic conditions was presented at a recent St. Johns River Water Management District’s Governing Board meeting.
To learn more about rainfall totals and other hydrologic data collected, visit sjrwmd.com.