April is usually one of Florida’s drier months, but above-average rainfall last month across the St. Johns River Water Management District benefited water levels in the Floridan aquifer.
As shared in its monthly report, SJRWDM said districtwide, April rainfall averaged 5.1 inches, which is nearly 2.5 inches above the long-term average for the month.
In some areas, April rainfall was well above average, including parts of south Putnam and Marion counties that received more than 9 inches of rain.
Districtwide, the cumulative total for the past 12 months was near or above the long-term average, at 54.25 inches. Countywide totals for the past 12 months range from 51.1 inches in Lake County to 58.9 inches in Volusia County.
Upper Floridan aquifer conditions (groundwater levels) at the end of April were in the normal range across the District, except for the north and northwest regions of the District. Groundwater levels are at the 63rd percentile districtwide. This means that since 1980, aquifer levels have been higher than they are now about 37 percent of the time.
To learn more about rainfall totals and other hydrologic data collected, visit sjrwmd.com.
