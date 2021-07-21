Whether a maintenance check or an emergency repair on a cooling or heating unit, AC Authority is available to handle all your HVAC needs.
For more than 30 years, Kevin Hinton, owner, has been providing prompt, professional and courteous service.
AC Authority serves both residential and commercial clients to find individualized HVAC solutions that fit their cooling and heating needs.
“We provide the highest quality parts and equipment,” said owner Kevin Hinton. “Our dedication includes delivering exceptional service and a warranty with all services,” he added.
AC Authority will provide a thorough exam before recommending replacement of a unit. If needed, their skilled technicians have been trained to install the highest rated appliances from brands such as Payne, Bryant, York, Goodman, to name a few. Avoid common household allergens with scheduled duct cleanings, filter replacements, and damper adjustments.
“Not only will AC Authority keep everything running at full capacity,” said Kevin. “We will also offer insight on what to do to keep your unit maintained between visits. We strive to be in constant communication with our customers until the job is done.”
Kevin began his air conditioning and heating in Michigan. In early 2021, he relocated his home and his business to Lake County. He looks forward to meeting and working with residents and businesses.
AC Authority is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends by appointment only. To get a free quote or for 24 hour emergency service, contact the qualified, experienced technicians at Air Conditioning Authority by calling 352-504-4014 or visiting www.ac-authority.com