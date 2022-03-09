If you’ve ever walked past one of our marked patrol cars, been stopped next to one at a traffic light – or in less fortunate circumstances, gotten out of the back of one – chances are you’ve probably noticed the maroon, green and gold accreditation stickers prominently displayed behind the rear door windows.
Many people see these colorful decals, but don’t exactly know what they represent or what accreditation actually means for the agency and the community. It’s something that I’m extremely proud of and enjoy talking about.
Accreditation is strictly a voluntary program in which agencies can enroll in order to ensure that their policies, procedures, and security measures are in line with modern, professional law enforcement practices. The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, Inc., is the state accrediting body that oversees our accreditation program, and it sets forth roughly 240 standards that agencies seeking accreditation must comply with.
These standards of professional compliance address topics such as accounting of fiscal activities, use of force, pursuits, facility security measures, evidence collection and handling, as well as recruiting and hiring practices, among many other areas of policing.
The Sheriff’s Office received its initial award of accreditation in 2007. Our jail has been accredited since 2006 through the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission, Inc.
Once accredited, agencies must undergo rigorous inspections of agency policies and practices every three years in order to maintain the accreditation. These in-depth inspections consist of a team of external inspectors who spend three days in the agency, with complete access, verifying not only that the required policies are in place and up to date, but also confirming that the agency members are actually following said policies. This is accomplished through an extensive review of supplied documentation demonstrating that the requirements of the policy are in fact being met.
The benefits of achieving accredited status are numerous. Effective policies that provide best practices serve to enhance officer safety and public safety alike, they ensure consistency throughout the organization in following agency guidelines and reaching agency goals and objectives, and establish clear lines of communication for agency members through a clearly defined organizational structure. Such effective policies can also insulate an agency against liability and protect it against frivolous lawsuits.
This is an exciting year for your Sheriff’s Office and its accreditation team in our Office of Professional Standards. Since our initial accreditation in 2007, we have successfully achieved reaccreditation four times with flawless inspections each time. When an agency reaches its fifth consecutive reaccreditation with no corrective actions, it is awarded Excelsior Status, which is a coveted designation that few law enforcement agencies are able to achieve. Our inspection is scheduled for December, and we are hard at work making the necessary preparations.
In short, being awarded accreditation is like a Good Housekeeping seal of approval. It lets our citizens know that our services have been evaluated and we are operating at a higher level of professionalism!
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Triangle News Leader.