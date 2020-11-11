Vote for your favorite photos of Lake County’s waterbodies, which will be included in the 2021 Adopt-a-Lake Program calendar. Online voting is now open at www.lakecountyfl.gov/adoptlake and will close at midnight on Nov. 18.
A panel of County employees and Adopt-a-Lake volunteers independently rated more than 275 entries and paired them down to a semi-finalist list of 36 photographs. The top 14 pictures will be featured in the calendar, and the picture that receives the most votes will grace the calendar’s cover. Voting is limited to one vote per day.
Beginning Nov. 24, the calendar will be available for purchase at several locations, to be announced at a later date, for a suggested donation of $5. Orders can also be mailed to Adopt-a-Lake Program, P.O. Box 7800, Tavares, FL 32778. Checks should be made payable to Lake County BCC. If placing a mail order, include $1 additional for postage.
The Keep Lake Beautiful program works closely with the Adopt-a-Lake Program to keep Lake County beautiful by keeping litter out of our lakes. For more information about Lake County’s Adopt-a-Lake Program, the calendar and volunteer opportunities, contact Cathie Catasus at 352-253-1659 or ccatasus@lakecountyfl.gov.