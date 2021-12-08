The people have spoken, photographs have been selected, and the 2022 Adopt-a-Lake Program calendar, released in coordination with Keep Lake Beautiful, is now available for a suggested $5 donation.
More than 150 photos showcasing Lake County’s many water bodies were submitted. A committee narrowed down the submissions to 32 semi-finalists, and the public then voted for their favorites through the Adopt-a-Lake webpage.
The top-voted photograph of Lake Glona, submitted by Sherie Hillis, is featured on the calendar’s front cover.
Fourteen photographs are featured in the calendar. Photos from runners-up are included in the back of the calendar.
The Adopt-a-Lake calendar is available for a suggested donation of $5 and can be purchased at the Lake County Water Lab at 12923 County Landfill Road in Tavares, or at the Solid Waste Administration Office, located at 13130 County Landfill Road in Tavares.
Calendars are also available at the Trout Lake Nature Center, located at 520 CR 44 in Eustis. They can be ordered by mailing a check to Adopt-a-Lake Program, P.O. Box 7800, Tavares, FL 32778, as well. If requesting a calendar by mail, include your mailing address and an additional $1 for postage.
Visit https://payments.lakecountyfl.gov to place an online order.
“Keep Lake Beautiful (KLB) works closely with the Adopt-a-Lake Program to keep Lake County beautiful by keeping litter out of our lakes,” the county said in a news release. “The Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program encourages local civic organizations, individuals, and fraternal and business groups to adopt a segment of a lake’s shoreline. The program is comprised of three separate components, including water-quality monitoring, public education and pollution prevention, and volunteers can elect which components of the program best fit their desired level of participation. KLB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading nonprofit agency that focuses on building and maintaining vibrant communities.”
For more information about Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program, contact Cathie Catasus at 352-253-1659 or ccatasus@lakecountyfl.gov. For more information about the Keep Lake Beautiful Program, visit www.keeplakebeautiful.com or e-mail klb@lakecountyfl.gov.