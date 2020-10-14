Do you have any stunning photos of Lake County’s lakes? If so, consider participating in the Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program 2021 calendar contest. The contest, now in its 12th year, is requesting photographs of Lake County lakes for its 2021 calendar.
The top 14 photographs, as chosen by a panel of volunteers, will be published in the 2021 calendar. Once the semi-finalists are selected, online voting will be opened to the public. The top-scoring picture will receive the coveted cover spot.
All photos submitted must be of a Lake County named waterbody and depict water in the photo. Each photo must also be shot in landscape (horizontal) mode. Entries are limited to five photos per person and should include the name of the photographer and the body of water pictured. A photo release form will be required if selected as a semi-finalist.
Deadline to submit entries is Friday, Oct. 23.
The Adopt-a-Lake calendar will be available at the Water Resource Management Laboratory at the Lake County Public Works Department for a suggested donation of $5, with proceeds benefiting the Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program.
To submit a photo, e-mail ccatasus@lakecountyfl.gov, bring a CD to the Water Resource Management Laboratory at 12923 County Landfill Road, Tavares, or mail a CD to Adopt-a-Lake Program, Attn: Cathie Catasus, P.O. Box 7800, Tavares, FL 32778.
For more information about Lake County’s Adopt-a-Lake Program, the calendar and volunteer opportunities, contact Cathie Catasus at 352-253-1659 or via the above email address.