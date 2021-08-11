Woof! My new name is Sadie Mae and I am a rescue. My brother Walter was an owner surrender. We are now very happy in our forever home but it hasn’t always been so.
I was found on the street in Brooksville and taken in by a now-defunct rescue. My life until that point is a mystery. The story was that my family moved away and left me. It is difficult for me, the sweetest girl, to believe that humans are capable of doing that. I imagine that I foraged for food, lived outside in all kinds of weather, and felt lost and afraid. Little bugs invaded my fur and caused me to severely itch. I was so hungry and, to make matters worse, I am highly allergic to many foods and plants. Although I am mostly Irish Wolfhound, I am somewhat terrier and have the sweet, affectionate temperment of a mixed breed young dog. On the street, I was confused, lonely and unloved. What did I do wrong to be abandoned? The rescue saved my life but not my future. My spirit was broken.
My new owner was searching for a totally different breed of dog and stumbled upon my photo. She lives in Tavares, clear across the State. She contacted the rescue and within days they brought me to meet her. Once I walked in the door, I knew I found everything I wanted and needed. I jumped on the bed and onto my back and my new mommy bent down and kissed my belly. The rescue owner said, “Yep, she’s home.”
Woof! My name is Walter and I was a rehome. I am cute as can be, as most Doodles are, and I love to play and give kisses and retrieve and do all the things that big floppy dogs do. I was originally a rescue when a nice man came and adopted me but his wife didn’t like me. Really? I was just a young boy and didn’t understand.
In an effort to make things easier on his wife (but not me) he shaved me to the skin because his wife didn’t want to clean up my fur. I felt her anger and I tried real hard to please her. I would put my head in her lap and she pushed me away. I would chew her slippers and she threw me in a cage.
Finally, he put my picture online and then a most amazing thing happened. A lady in Tavares found me and contacted him and they shared stories and by the end of the conversation, the man was convinced I had found my forever home. But I was in the Panhandle and Covid had just arrived and what is a desperate dog to do?
My new owner knew of an organization called Pilots N Paws that worked with rescue dogs to bring them to their new homes. She believed there was little hope but contacted them anyway. This was meant to be, because within three hours she found a pilot and I was on my way to Leesburg Airport! Sadie Mae was an extra surprise when I arrived and we became bonded in a very short time.
Unwanted pets are a serious problem in our society. Backyard breeders and accidental litters contribute to the overpopulation of homeless pets who only want to be loved and given a safe harbor. Why spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to buy a pet, many sourced from puppy mills, when there are so many available in local shelters? If you are able to offer a pet the care and love that they deserve, please consider adoption.
It is also important to do your research to determine the best size and breed of dog for your situation. For instance, a German Shepherd or other large breed active dog needs room to run, therefore will not do well in an apartment or a mobile home. A long haired double-coated dog does not belong in a home where the occupants have allergies. Some dogs do better as the only pet in the house, where others enjoy the pack environment.
Whatever you decide, please give a rescue or a shelter a chance to pair you with the perfect pet.