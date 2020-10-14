One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. In Central Florida, more than 1,200 new cases of breast cancer will be treated at AdventHealth hospitals this year.
Mammograms are the most effective method for detecting breast cancer early, when it is most treatable and beatable, and they are credited with saving up to 600,000 American lives in the past 30 years, according to AdventHealth.
AdventHealth is commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness month with $30 screening mammograms and various activities. For more information about qualification for screening mammograms, visit ScheduleYourMammo.com.
AdventHealth hosted the first nationwide virtual Pink on Parade 5K on Oct. 11. Funds raised go toward early detection screenings, research, wellness and lifestyle resources, and survivorship education programs to support those impacted by breast cancer.
In addition, AdventHealth is encouraging the community to use sidewalk chalk to “pink out” their neighborhoods. Businesses, residents and organizations are encouraged to use sidewalk chalk to share inspiring messages for breast cancer patients and survivors and encourage women to get their annual screening mammogram.
For more information about breast cancer awareness and prevention, visit PINKOUT.com.