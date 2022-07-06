DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The six AdventHealth hospitals in Volusia, Flagler and Lake counties earned a unique distinction recently in a national safety survey by the Leapfrog Group, when all received an “A” safety rating. The hospitals make up the North Region of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division.
“The recognition by the Leapfrog Group demonstrates the high quality of our teams working at AdventHealth,” said Audrey Gregory, CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division – North Region. “We are proud of our staff and providers for maintaining high standards of care for our patients, and we look forward to continuing to achieve these outstanding results.”
The North Region hospitals are AdventHealth Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, DeLand, Fish Memorial and Waterman.
In addition, AdventHealth Daytona Beach is the only facility in Florida to achieve 21 consecutive “A” safety grades, going back to 2012.
“We are committed to excellence at AdventHealth,” said Ed Noseworthy, CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia market. “The Leapfrog Group scores are important for our communities to have transparency on quality and safety at our hospitals. We are honored to have received this significant recognition.”
Twice a year, Leapfrog releases safety grades for more than 2,000 hospitals around the country. The grades take into account a variety of criteria, such as C-section rates, hand hygiene, ICU staffing and infection rates.
Along with high marks from the Leapfrog Group, for the first time, all of AdventHealth’s hospitals in Volusia, Flagler and Lake counties are now rated four-star or above for overall quality by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The national average is three stars.