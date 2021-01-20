In a Jan. 14 morning briefing, AdventHealth leaders reported a “smooth process” that it hopes to continue as long as vaccine supplies are available.
“We’ve had a wonderful response,” AdventHealth market CEO Brian Adams said. “By the end of the day Friday we will have delivered more than 7,000 vaccines to our seniors and our frontline health care workers in Central Florida, and we look forward to the opportunity to have more vaccine in the future as the state shares with all the distribution sites.”
The vaccines are rolling out to seniors and health care workers amid a recent increase in the number of COVID-positive patients in the region. As of Jan. 14, there were just under 800 COVID-positive patients throughout the AdventHealth system in Central Florida.
Dr. Tim Hendricks, medical director at AdventHealth Centra Care, is “cautiously optimistic” that the region has reached a plateau following the holiday season, and he emphasized that anyone needing medical care should feel safe in the health care environment and not delay care.
“I go in and out of AdventHealth facilities all day long, and I feel that they are safer than going to a restaurant,” he said.
Vaccines are not currently available at any AdventHealth hospital, AdventHealth Centra Care or AdventHealth Medical Group office. AdventHealth’s community vaccines are available by appointment only. Sign up for alerts to learn when more appointments are available at www.CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com. AdventHealth also has launched a COVID-19 vaccine resource website, www.CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com.
In addition, the medical organization is now offering COVID-19 testing at Orlando International Airport. The testing is available to anyone, and appointments are available, but not required. The testing site, located in the Terminal A atrium across from the security checkpoint, offers the COVID-19 rapid antigen test, with results in approximately 15 minutes. For more information, including when the site is open, visit www.mcocovidtests.com.
The testing is separate from AdventHealth’s recently opened vaccination site at the airport, which is not located inside the terminal, and is not open to anyone who has not registered for an appointment.