AdventHealth has a responsibility to protect the greater community from the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Therefore, AdventHealth recently announced modifications to its visitor policy and elective procedures in Central Florida.
“These are untried times and it’s important that we take measures that protect our patients, physicians and team members, and greater community,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, Chief Medical Officer for Acute Care Services at AdventHealth. “We do not take these decisions lightly, but view them as necessary. We thank our community in advance for their understanding and patience as we address COVID-19 together.”
AdventHealth encourages patients and their loved ones to remain connected through virtual tools, including Skype, FaceTime and the telephone.
Effective March 23, no visitors for socialization purposes are allowed inside AdventHealth hospitals in Central Florida. Visitation will be continued for special circumstances, such as if the visitor is the power-of-attorney or medical decision-maker. Visitation will also be permitted in end-of-life situations.
Other exceptions and additional guidelines include: Patients under the age of 18 may be accompanied by one adult visitor (parent, legally authorized person or caregiver). No additional visitors or siblings allowed.
• Obstetric patients can have one adult visitor.
• In all circumstances, visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital, unless they are seeking personal medical care.
April 1, 2020
AdventHealth is also postponing all non-time-sensitive inpatient and outpatient surgeries, and non-time-sensitive outpatient procedures in diagnostic centers.
“As we anticipate the increased need for hospital beds, resources, and advocate for patient and team member safety, AdventHealth will limit the surgical care of patients to those whose needs are imminently life threatening, with malignancy that could progress or with active symptoms that require urgent care,” AdventHealth stated in a recent news release.