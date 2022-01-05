Dec. 28, AdventHealth Central Florida Division saw the number of its patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increase to about 240 in its hospitals in seven Central Florida counties.
“The health care system is prepared for the increase, which so far remains significantly lower than during the Delta surge, which peaked in August with about 1,700 hospitalized patients,” AdventHealth Central Florida Division said in an email update.
In addition, as of Dec. 29, approximately 125 people were hospitalized with the COVID-19 across AdventHealth’s West Florida Division. West Florida Division hospital locations include Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
“While we continue to see a nominal increase in patients, the number is still down from a peak of about 650 during the Delta surge in August,” the West Florida Division said in a prepared statement. “Our system remains prepared for an increase in hospitalizations as we have in previous months and we continue to urge the community to get vaccinated, including a third dose booster shot to limit the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.”
Dec. 29, AdventHealth said its Centra Care statewide daily positivity rate reached 39% early last week, “mirroring an increase in community transmission across the country. The previous statewide high for Centra Care was about 28% in July during the Delta surge.”
According to the hospital system, the community’s best defense against the very contagious Omicron variant is for those who haven’t received COVID-19 booster shots to get them.
“Those who get boosted will have dramatic reduction in the need for hospitalization,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer for AdventHealth Central Florida, during brief comments last week. “Get yourself boosted, get your loved ones boosted. It’s the No. 1 thing you can do.”
Should you get tested for COVID-19? If you have symptoms, AdventHealth recommends you do so. Visit https://bit.ly/3zimhiY for a list of COVID-19 testing sites.