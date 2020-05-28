AdventHealth has terminated its contract for COVID-19 testing with a nationally accredited third-party lab because due to a lack of confidence in reliability of the tests. This issue impacts more than 25,000 people throughout Central Florida.
In an announcement, AdventHealth stated, “We are working diligently to notify and appropriately accommodate those who are impacted. They will be receiving a letter from us and may also receive a phone call. We share in the disappointment and frustration this situation has created. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and uncertainty it has caused. As a system, AdventHealth has worked hard to provide free COVID-19 testing to our communities at a time when these services are scarce.”
AdventHealth uses many other labs across multiple states for COVID-19 tests.
Affected individuals include people whose samples were processed, and whose results provided by the lab were not deemed reliable. They may require retesting. Individuals whose samples were at the lab and part of a backlog will not be tested also may require retesting.
AdventHealth has directed the lab to destroy the samples in accordance with the law.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should seek care immediately.