AdventHealth offers COVID-19 testing sites throughout Central Florida, including at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg. The test consists of spitting into a cup. Sites are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Those who wish to be tested for the novel coronavirus should register at AdventHealthCoronavirusTesting.com.
You do not need a doctor’s order prior to arrival. There are no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. To date, more than 15,000 Central Floridians have been tested at AdventHealth drive-up testing sites.