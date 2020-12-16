AdventHealth will be among the first health care systems in Florida to store and administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. To help consumers learn more about the vaccine, the hospital system has launched a COVID-19 vaccine resource website, www.CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com.
According to AdventHealth, extensive clinical trials were conducted with thousands of participants to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine and generate scientific data and other information for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine its safety and effectiveness. AdventHealth’s COVID-19 Vaccine Scientific Review Committee, as an independent committee, also reviewed the process which evaluated the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine will not initially be available for the general public due to limited supply. Distribution guidelines outlined by federal and state governments, and National Academy of Medicine, developed a tiered system. In following this protocol, AdventHealth first will administer the vaccine to medical providers and team members working in areas with the most exposure risk.
While the public waits for vaccinations to become widely available, AdventHealth provided the following guidance in a recent statement, “We strongly support community masking initiatives and are aggressively advocating team members and the public wear a mask whenever they are out in the community. Masks help reduce the transmission of any kind of droplets and, along with social distancing and frequent hand washing, are the best things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”