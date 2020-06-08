As part of its ongoing Facebook Live series, the AdventHealth Morning Briefing, heart health amid the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic was the topic of discussion at the most recent event. It addressed specific preventive measures you can take to keep yourself heart healthy.
Dr. Kevin Accola, co-director of the AdventHealth Cardiovascular Institute, talked about how the uncertainty of tomorrow brought on by the COVID-19 crisis — and the stress that comes with it — is pressure-testing us all, which comes with greater concern if you have a preexisting heart condition. Key insights include:
If you have a known cardiac condition, don’t delay medical care. Over the past few months, there has been a steep decline in cardiac-related ER visits. Extra precautions and enhanced safety measures are in place to keep you safe. Fear of going to the hospital is putting people’s health at risk in the long term.
Listen to your body and recognize the symptoms of what may be heart-related: Increased shortness of breath, pain and tightness in the chest, overall fatigue. If you are experiencing symptoms, you owe it to yourself to get checked out.
Look for ways to reduce your levels of stress and anxiety. Exercise helps the mind and body. Walking or biking on a regular basis can help keep your heart healthy and strong.
The weekly videos stream on the Life at AdventHealth Central Florida page and are saved at www.AdventHealthOrlandoNews.com.