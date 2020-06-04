The ongoing Facebook Live series, AdventHealth Morning Briefing, recently took a look at the impact of COVID-19 on emergency rooms across Central Florida, specifically the decline in visits and how fear and anxiety may be playing a role in keeping people from seeking care when they need it most.
Dr. Omayra Mansfield, chief medical officer at AdventHealth Apopka and AdventHealth Winter Garden, spoke about some of the reasons behind the decline and how AdventHealth is addressing the fear with intentional actions to keep staff, patients and visitors safe:
Enhanced safety measures have been put in place, such as social distancing, use of masks and visitors limited to one per patient, across all AdventHealth ERs and Centra Care locations.
Tips on the proper way to wear a face mask and signs you may be wearing it the wrong way.
The importance of finding or creating moments of joy for your own mental health and how it can positively affect those around you.
Additionally, Dr. Mansfield spoke about how AdventHealth has had success with convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 in at least 50 cases, and has quickly become one of the top hospitals in the nation for successful outcomes with the treatment.
The AdventHealth Morning Briefing is open to the community. The videos stream on the Life at AdventHealth Central Florida Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LifeAtAdventHealthCFL.