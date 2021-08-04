July 29, AdventHealth announced that COVID-19 cases at its hospitals continue to increase at a rapid pace, with about 1,000 COVID-19 inpatients across the Central Florida Division, which includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties. This surpasses the peak of about 900 the health system saw in January.
In response, AdventHealth Central Florida has moved to “black” status and will defer non-emergency surgeries at hospitals throughout the division. Patients will be notified if their procedure will be canceled.
“Cases continue to rise sharply with no sign that the surge is beginning to decelerate,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, Central Florida Division chief clinical officer. “This important step will help us create more resources for our clinical teams, and ensure that we can continue to care for our community.”
The elevation to black status also means all hospital-based outpatient procedures will be deferred, outpatient surgery sites will only conduct time-sensitive and urgent procedures, and time-sensitive pediatric procedures can be conducted with approval of the chief medical officer.
In addition, all team members and visitors will be required to wear masks at the hospital, even in non-clinical areas.
Across AdventHealth’s nationwide system, 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Finkler said the cases are being driven largely by the highly contagious Delta variant, which highlights the importance of the vaccine in the fight against the pandemic.
“Our biggest problem with this virus is asymptomatic spread,” said Dr. Tim Hendrix, senior medical director for AdventHealth’s Centra Care, at a previous news briefing. “It’s safest for everybody to wear masks at this time. We know they are highly effective.”