Aug. 24, AdventHealth announced that it was resuming limited, urgent outpatient procedures later this week. Patients were to be notified if their procedures were scheduled.
Growth of new COVID-19 cases at hospitals in AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division appear to be leveling off, but continue to be at the highest levels seen since the pandemic began, with about 1,680 COVID-19 inpatients across the Central Florida Division which includes Orange, Lake, Osceola, Seminole, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties, according to the hospital system.
“We aren’t by any means out of the woods when it comes to number of very sick patients being cared for in our hospitals,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “Although we are not yet able to fully return to normal, after more than three weeks of only performing emergency surgical procedures, we understand the need in our community to handle some limited, urgent non-COVID outpatient procedures which address quality-of-life situations.”
Less than 10% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across AdventHealth Central Florida’s system are fully vaccinated. Due to the number of these patients requiring ICU-level care, the hospitals remain in “black” status.
This means all hospital-based outpatient procedures requiring an overnight stay will be deferred, outpatient surgery sites will only conduct limited, time sensitive and urgent procedures, and time-sensitive pediatric procedures can be conducted with approval of the chief medical officer.