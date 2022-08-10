In a recently released report, AdventHealth provides information on its 2021 community investment, which exceeded $1.3 billion.
The not-for-profit health system devoted $539.73 million to community benefits in Central Florida including charity care, community health services, education and research, according to a July 28 news release.
“As a not-for-profit health system, we invest our resources back into providing vital services to our communities,” said Randy Haffner, President & CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “It’s a core part of how we carry out our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ outside the walls of our hospitals.”
The report covers Flagler, Volusia, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Polk counties in areas such as charity care, health research and education, and support of local nonprofits that are working to address pressing health challenges such as access to health care, mental health, food insecurity and health disparities, according to the hospital system.
While the report breaks down funding categories, it does not break down contributions by county. The funding breakdown is as follows:
• $109.96 million in charity care, financial assistance provided to uninsured and under-insured patients who are unable to pay.
• $318.07 million in coverage shortfalls, unpaid costs to see patients enrolled in Medicaid or other government assistance programs.
• $33.36 millionin funding for community health services, clinics and programs funded to support the health of vulnerable neighbors.
• $60.47 million in health professional education and research, training future health professionals, expanding the scope of current practitioners and investing in research.
• $21.30 million in cash and in-kind contributions through financial support, in-kind contributions and board service.
• $570.13 million in capital investments, expenditures to expand access and improve quality of care.
• $10.58 million for faith-based care, funding to meet the spiritual needs of community members.
To view AdventHealth’s 2021 Community Investment Report, visit www.adventhealth.com/sites/default/files/assets/2021_Community_Investment_Reporting_Booklet_CFD.pdf.