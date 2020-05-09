AdventHealth Waterman has been a community resource for many decades, and now more than ever, it needs the help of the community. Many people have reached out to the hospital to ask how to make a difference. Following is a list of opportunities:
AdventHealth Waterman Disaster Relief Fund: Donate to support its family of caregivers at AdventHealth Waterman. These funds will support team members in their time of need.
Feed the Front-Line: Make a donation to provide meals, prepared by local restaurants, to feed front-line caregivers.
Thank You Notes: Write an encouraging note to a member of the AdventHealth Waterman family. These notes will go a long way in encouraging providers, caregivers and support services team members to keep going. AdventHealth will ensure they are delivered to those who need them most.
Global Giving to AdventHealth: The corporate office is providing a giving option for a global relief fund that will support AdventHealth caregivers across the United States in areas hardest hit by this pandemic.
Mail donations and thank-you notes to AdventHealth Waterman Foundation, 1500 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778.