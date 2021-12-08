Sommer Sports Events and AdventHealth recently formed a multi-year partnership to better serve participants in Central Florida sports events.
Through the partnership, AdventHealth physicians and medical teams will provide support during the international triathlon events, AdventHealth Great Floridian Triathlon, and AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon. Additionally, AdventHealth will provide screenings by licensed physical therapists, complimentary sports massages and foam rolling to race participants, according to a recent news release.
“We are honored to have AdventHealth as a community partner and title sponsor of our Central Florida Events,” said Fred Sommer, Sommer Sports president. “AdventHealth’s commitment to improve the health, prosperity and wellbeing of communities they serve is a natural fit with our mission to produce safe, prestigious and entertaining participatory athletic events that provide an extraordinary experience for all involved.
The sponsorship agreement with AdventHealth includes more than 20 running/endurance events.
“AdventHealth is honored to partner with Sommer Sports to make Central Florida a healthier and better place for everyone,” said Sharon Line Clary, AdventHealth vice president of strategic marketing and communications. “As leaders in caring for athletes, AdventHealth is thrilled to take these demanding athletic endurance events – everything from marathons to duathlons to triathlons – to the next level by ensuring the athletes are healthy and performing at their peak.”
For a calendar of upcoming Sommer Sports Events, visit https://sommersportsevents.com/Calendar.