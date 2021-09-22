Sept. 17, AdventHealth announced the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its Central Florida system remained on a downward slope, to about 850, as the hospital transitioned back to normal operations or “green status.”
“I think it’s really important our patients understand we are now business as usual,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, at Thursday’s Morning Briefing. “We understand that COVID will be with us and we are going to need to understand how to care for COVID patients while we also care for others that need care in our community.”
In a news release, Finkler cautioned that the pandemic is not over and the number of patients is now at about the same level the health care system saw during the January peak. He said the community continues to need higher vaccination rates and safety precautions such as masks and frequent handwashing.
The rate of positive virus tests at Centra Care, the health care system’s urgent care clinics, also dropped this week to 12.5%, about half of the figure from about six weeks ago at the height of the Delta variant surge, said Dr. Tim Hendrix, senior medical director for Centra Care.
He also said he’s seen an increased demand for the vaccine as a result of the Delta surge because more people are experiencing the severe illness or death of a loved one.
The vast majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continue to be unvaccinated, Finkler said.