In honor of National Nurses Week, a team of music therapists from AdventHealth recently saluted their colleagues on the frontlines with an inspiring rendition of the song “Go the Distance” from the Walt Disney Studios film “Hercules.”
The team that uses their talents throughout Central Florida hospitals — to help stroke patients relearn how to use their hands, calm preemies in the NICU and elicit laughter from children battling cancer — formed a virtual choir to recognize and inspire the care team as they continue to treat patients with COVID-19.
The song was musically arranged and led by board-certified music therapist and program manager Rich Abante Moats. View the video here: www.facebook.com/watch/?v=325943238382002
“In this indirect way, we want to use the power of music to acknowledge the excellent care our AdventHealth team provides, as well as foster resilience during such a difficult time in history,” said Moats. “We want to drive home the idea of ‘going the distance,’ acting in a heroic way, and at the end of the day, finding our reward as well as our purpose.”
National Nurses Week runs May 6 through May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday.