AdventHealth Zephyrhills and AdventHealth Dade City recognize American Heart Month each February. This year’s events include an online presentation by Binu Jacob, M.D., board-certified cardiologist. The Feb. 9 health talk, “Heart Failure; There is Hope,” will include information on preventive measures and treatment options for heart failure.
The free program will begin at noon on AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills’ Facebook pages, and registration is recommended.
Call 833-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register. People who register for a virtual health talk will receive an exclusive coupon to the AdventHealth Wellness Center Zephyrhills.