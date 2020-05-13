As people around the world adjust to the reality of the coronavirus, many have been making and donating masks as a way to help others. AdventHealth Waterman has been one of the appreciative recipients and welcomes any additional donations people can offer.
“We have received donations of masks from our community — everything from N95s to homemade cloth masks,” said Nick Bejarano, AdventHealth Waterman market development director. “We are truly grateful for the thoughtfulness and kindness of our community.”
At the hospital, N95 and similar masks are being processed, inventoried and used when appropriate, according to Bejarano. Cloth masks are being cleaned and then given to guests, patients and visitors who come to the hospital campus without masks.
AdventHealth Waterman accepts mask donations on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and a mask donation location has been set up behind its childcare center on Waterman Way.
“As we begin reopening our services, we continue to remain vigilant,” Bejarano said. “We are implementing new processes to allow for appropriate social distancing, issuing mandatory masks to visitors and patients, temperature checks, and additional sterilization/disinfectant processes.”
For more information about how to donate, contact the AdventHealth Waterman Foundation at 352-253-3270.