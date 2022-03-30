Leesburg residents Jackie Croft, her daughter Kelsi Croft and others are doing their part to support agriculture awareness, one pageant at a time.
The Miss United States Agriculture Pageant began in 2014 to encourage women in agriculture to teach and enhance the American agriculture story, according to its website. Its role is “to advocate for agriculture by using the crown and sash as an avenue to start conversations.”
Jackie Croft, a Leesburg FFA alumna who holds the 2022 title Florida Elite Ms. United States Agriculture, saideach contestant has a link to the agriculture industry – having been raised on a farm or ranch or being an FFA or 4H member, for example.
The pageant program, open to all ages, holds many state pageants and a national pageant in Orlando. This year’s event will take place June 24–25 at Avanti Palm Springs in Orlando. Areas of competition include formalwear, an onstage question and an interview, as well as a “fun fashion” optional competition.
National winners receive a monogrammed sash with rhinestones, crown, logo gear and gifts, as well as scholarships. Titles range from National Tiny Miss to National Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador and National Elite Ms.
The pageant motto is teach, inspire and advocate, Croft said, and title-holders spend their reigns advocating for the agriculture industry.
“We all have a passion for agriculture, and our goal is to make the community aware of the importance of agriculture education in our schools and the importance this industry has to our daily living,” she said. “We volunteer throughout our state in many areas: supply drives, community fundraisers – we help with Lake and Sumter county schools on campus gardens, visit and volunteer at our many ‘agritourism’ farms, fairs, livestock show and agriculture events.”
Her daughter, 2022 Central Florida Ms. United States Agriculture title-holder Kelsi Croft, is an agriculture education teacher at Leesburg High School, and regional title-holders Emma Prater, Madison Rowland and Kinsley Jones are agriculture students in Lake County Schools.
For more information on the pageant, visit missusag.org or the organization’s Facebook page. Croft’s Facebook page is 2022 Florida Elite Ms. United States Agriculture, Jackie Croft.