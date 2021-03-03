A Central Florida native, chiropractor Todd Gignac has recently returned to Florida with his family after living and practicing in Australia for the past 11 years.
He opened Mount Dora Family Chiropractic after returning to the U.S. in 2020.
When he, wife Caroline and their two daughters arrived in the U.S. last June, they didn’t immediately head to Florida. First, the Gignac family purchased a travel trailer in California and traveled around the country for five months. Some of their highlights were the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore and BBQ brisket in Texas.
Their travels brought them to Central Florida to be close to Todd’s parents, who still live in the same Wekiva house that he grew up in.
“Raising our two daughters in Australia was an amazing experience, but we knew that it was time to come back home,” he said. The Gignac family is excited as they start this new chapter in their lives and happy to be in the Mount Dora area.
Gignac graduated from Lake Brantley High School and the University of Florida, and he is a family chiropractor with almost 20 years of experience and a focus on upper cervical and corrective care. He specializes in a unique and precise chiropractic technique called Blair Upper Cervical, which he said is known to help people with difficult and recurring and/or chronic cases, as well as effective for family wellness and preventative care.
People suffering from vertigo, migraines, neck and lower back pain, TMJ, fatigue/brain fog, trigeminal neuralgia and other chronic health conditions may find relief from Blair Upper Cervical care, according to Gignac.
“It is so rewarding to give people hope as they experience positive changes in their health,” he said.
To learn more, visit www.mtdorafamilychiro.com or call 352-720-3672.