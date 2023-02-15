Last Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association held a special meeting to approve a revised Preparticipation Physical Evaluation form that’s required for students to play high school sports in Florida.
The revised form removed five questions (which are optional on the current form) that female students would have been required to answer regarding their menstrual cycles.
The initial proposal to make the questions mandatory created a bit of a firestorm, as parents and others voiced their concerns and objections about girls being required to share the private information in forms that were to be kept on file at their schools.
In a Feb. 7 letter to FHSAA, Florida House Democratic legislators requested the association rescind its proposed menstruation reporting requirements. The legislators asked the FHSAA president, John Gerdes, and the 16-member FHSAA board of directors why this was being considered and if the proposal was HIPAA compliant.
On the FHSAA Facebook page, people also questioned the proposal.
“Are you the group that wants to track HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS MENSTRUATION CYCLES? If so, that’s so creepy and weird. Not to mention PERVERTED. It’s absolute overreach. Teenage girls menstruation cycles have ZERO to do with you,” one person wrote.
In a recap of the Feb. 9 meeting, FHSAA stated, “The FHSAA shares in the concern and belief that our student-athletes deserve privacy through their health, safety, and well-being. This change addresses concerns of students and parents’ disapproval of the sharing of a female’s menstrual cycle, as well as medical information being viewed by non-healthcare providers at FHSAA member schools, while ensuring that the on-site health care provider can provide necessary care for our student-athletes as suggested by the SMAC [Sports Medicine Advisory Committee].”
In addition, the board changed filing requirements, so only the fourth page, which includes name, contact information and whether the student is medically eligible for sports, is to be submitted to schools. The more detailed medical history is to be retained by “the qualified health care practitioner performing the examination or parent/guardian,” according to the FHSAA.
The board also approved changing the standard gender question. The new form, to be held by the school, will ask “Sex assigned at birth” rather than simply “Sex.”
The board of directors approved the revised form in a vote of 14-2.