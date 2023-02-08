The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available up to $7.5 million for grants through its Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (OUAIP). The competitive grants will support development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects.
Applications in two categories, Planning Projects and Implementation Projects, will be accepted on Grants.gov until 11:59 p.m. March 27.
The focus is on projects by farmers, gardeners, citizens, government officials, schools and other stakeholders in urban areas and suburbs and is related to local food access, education, start-up costs for new farmers, collaboration with partner organizations, emerging technologies and so forth.
For more information, check out the pre-recorded webinar on Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grants available via https://www.usda.gov/topics/urban/grants#resources. There, USDA provides an overview of the grants’ purpose, project types, eligibility and basic requirements for submitting an application.