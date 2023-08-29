It all began when Cooper Cavanagh received an invitation to join the Sunnyland Chapter Apprentice Mentoring Program for Youth (SCAMPY).
The invitation offered Cavanagh, now 12, a chance to join a program that works by giving kids the opportunity to build a boat from scratch and learn about boating. The program also teaches hard skills like the proper use of power tools and soft skills like patience and determination.
For a boy who found a love for water, fishing and boating early on, this was an invitation to a once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience.
On Aug. 5, 15 months from the start of his boat building project, Cavanagh launched his 12-foot runabout from the Lighthouse Dock on Lake Dora. The runabout, named “Miss Lyndsey,” has a 9.9-horsepower motor and can travel 15–25 miles per hour.
“It was more than building a boat,” Cavanagh said. “It was lessons and skills learned, friendships and memories made, accomplishments and defeats experienced, and adventures to look forward to – a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a kid my age.”
Working alongside his grandfather, John Russell, as well as his sponsors and mentors, Cavanagh spent many Saturdays building his boat.
“The whole thing was a learning experience for me as much as it was for Cooper,” John Russell said. “Watching Cooper start a job of this magnitude and finish it to the point of taking off across the water was impressive and made us all proud.”
John Russell also said seeing the generosity of the club was what made the experience whole. SCAMPY is fully funded by member donations and grants from other parties. It provides all the materials and equipment needed to build the boat, except for the engines, free of charge.
Often, however, even engines are provided as part of a partnership with the Florida Antique Outboard Motor Club. Additionally, individuals volunteer as mentors, helping to teach kids not just about boating but also other essential life skills.
“We cannot thank the members enough for their generosity and their time,” said Lyndsey Russell, Cavanagh’s mom. “They are volunteers who, with love and admiration for all aspects of classic boats, have now instilled that same love and admiration in us.”
Since becoming a member of SCAMPY, Cooper has participated in boating events like the annual Antique Boat Show, getting a chance to showcase his own boat. This also gives Cavanagh the opportunity to demonstrate skills he learned in the program.
“He has grown so much over the last 15 months,” Lyndsey Russell said. “For us as parents, grandparents and mentors, one of the most satisfying parts of the program is watching the kids gain confidence. They find confidence in the handling and identification of certain hand and power tools, as well as being able to speak about their boats and the building of them with a sureness about them to family, friends and strangers alike.”
Lyndsey Russell said she also saw her son develop patience, as building anything, she said, requires patience, and building something from scratch is no different.
“We feel very lucky to have been a part of the SCAMPY program,” Lyndsey Russell said. “Cooper’s boat is now finished, but we intend on frequenting the boat shop to visit and having Cooper’s boat at the Antique Boat Show in Tavares again this year.”
The Sunnyland Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society is based in Mount Dora. Learn more at https://acbs-sunnyland.org.