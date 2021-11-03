Oct. 24, Wheelchairs 4 Kids presented Efrain, age 6; Jax, age 7; and siblings Fernando, age 17, and Ariana, age 18, Rifton therapy tricycles to help make their lives a little easier.
All dealing with physical disabilities, the foursome didn’t know they were to receive the trikes specific to their individual needs while at lunch at the Mount Dora ranch of the Harper Family Charitable Foundation.
After lunch, the children were surprised with the unveiling of their new tricycles. Each child spent time riding around the front of the property and, as an extra surprise, they also had opportunity to feed and ride two of the Harpers’ horses, River and Mac.
Harper Family Charitable Foundation, which provided the funding for the trikes, provides health, education, maintenance and well-being to disabled children and adults of all ages in the Central Florida area, according to a Wheelchairs 4 Kids news release.
The children have dealt with illnesses such as muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy and rare chromosome disorders, making it difficult for them to be mobile for long periods of time. Therapy trikes give them the ability to work on range of motion, strength, endurance and the reciprocal movements needed for walking, according to Wheelchairs 4 Kids, which said, “The most important part is that the trikes they received will also help them receive physical therapy while still having fun and staying active!”
Wheelchairs 4 Kids is dedicated to improving the lives of children with physical disabilities by providing wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications as well as other assistive equipment at no charge to the families. To learn more or to help, visit Wheelchairs4kids.org or call 727-946-0963.