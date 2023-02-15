The Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival, and its celebration of all things Celtic, is almost here. Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, the city will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the festival with concerts, Highlands athletics, dancing, a livestock herding demonstration and more.
Bands will perform at Donnelly Park multiple times throughout the festival, so be sure to check the festival schedule for specific times. Here’s a quick rundown of their first concerts and related events.
Concerts begin Saturday morning, as North of Argyle performs in full Scottish Highland attire at Donnelly Park, 10:10 a.m. The band bills itself as the premier Celtic fusion band, with a blend of contemporary and rock music. From foot-stomping beats to captivating stories, legends and humor, North of Argyll has delivered over 250 lively main stage performances.
Next up is Nova Scotia Saturday at 11 a.m. Band members David, Josh and Matt, who love their kilts, have been making music together for over 30 years. They specialize in punk and rock covers of radio hits from the 1950s through the 2000s. The show is high energy, with a goal of giving the crowd a good time.
At noon, a Tartan Parade will feature more Celtic music, along with plenty of Scottish sights and sounds.
Opening ceremonies will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by a performance by the Harp Twins, identical twin harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, who have achieved success by taking electric harps and concert grand harps to new levels and smashing boundaries between different genres of music. The twins have represented the U.S. at four World Harp Festivals, tour worldwide as a duo, and have been featured guests on the 2020 nationwide PBS special, Celtic Heart.
At 2 p.m., Celtica Nova will merge Celtic rock music with influences of Irish folk, symphonic metal and Scottish tradition. The musicians hail from Scotland, USA, Bulgaria and Austria and promise a concert with fiery torches on the bagpipes and burning drumsticks, thundering against huge drums. Celtica has performed in Europe, from northern Germany to southern Spain, and in North America, from New York to San Francisco, Florida to New England, and Alaska to Hawaii.
In addition, Donnelly Park performances over the two days will include those by Panama City Pipes & Drums, City of Mount Dora Pipe Band, and Ennis and Craig.
At Elizabeth Evans Park, there will be Highland and Irish dance performances both days, as well as a Border collie livestock-herding demonstration at the park, which will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You won’t want to miss the daylong Highland Athletics, which is set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Evans Park. Events being contested are a fire truck pull and stone throwing, both Braemar, which is traditional heavy stone, and open stone. Weight over bar is another activity, which is basically throwing a heavy weight is high as you can over the bar. Sheaf toss will have participants throwing a bag as high as possible can.
“We will not be doing hammer, because you need a really big field for that,” organizers say. “Our men athletes can throw the hammer up to 160 feet and higher!”
The weekend will also include a heritage clan village, model train exhibit and more.
Mount Dora’s Scottish connection extends across the Atlantic, too, with the Mount Dora Sister Cities Association formed in 1989 to join with the Royal Burgh of Forres, Scotland. One of the association’s primary focuses over the years has been a student exchange program, providing young people opportunity to experience their sister city’s culture and history. Interested in learning more? Visit https://mountdorasistercities.org.
Festival activities will be held at Donnelly Park, 530 N. Donnelly Street, and Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 N. Donnelly Street.
Tickets ($12/advance, $15/at the gate) can be purchased at mountdorascot.com, where you can find more details on the festival.