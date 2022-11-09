Altoona native and retired Navy Chaplain Bob Haines and his wife, Polly, are saying “Ya’ll come!” to north Lake veterans for a neighborly, informal gathering, beginning at 6 p.m.
The free supper in honor of area veterans will be catered by Old Crow Barbeque at the Shockley Heights Community Club.
Special invited guests include retired Marine Corps combat helicopter pilot Major General David “Stretch” Coffman, who grew up in Eustis; and Groveland native Ric Baysinger, who started out as a buck private in the Florida Army National Guard and rose through the ranks to full colonel and brigade command. Some of Basinger’s colleagues from WQBQ’s “Veteran Resource Hour” may also be aboard.
Former Army Captain Theo Bob, one of the founding members of United Veterans of Lake County, will also be in attendance, along with retired Marine Corps Sergeant Major Robert Benn, a former Eustis pastor and Vietnam infantryman who received his first military decoration, the Purple Heart, at age 17.
Shockley Heights Community Club is located at 19805 Carnation Road off County Road 445 in Altoona. For more information, call 352-455-6265.
For more Veterans Day events in the area, check out our Community Calendar on page 22.