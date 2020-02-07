The Alzheimer’s Family Organization has speakers available for your organization or club. This presentation will include basic Alzheimer’s information and the services and programs that the Alzheimer’s Family Organization offers to the Central Florida community. If you’d like to schedule a presentation please call our office at 727-848-8888 or 888-496-8004.
The Alzheimer’s Family Organization covers the Central Florida area including Citrus, Hernando, northern Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, northern Pinellas and Sumter counties.