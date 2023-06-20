Amazing amount for charity
At the 9th annual Amazing Race for Charity, which took place at the Eustis Historical Museum April 1, an impressive $34,110 was raised to support Lake County charities.
Each year, the race includes challenges both physical and mental, with previous races including solving a puzzle, reciting Miranda Rights, building a 2-person tent and rappelling off a tower.
Tim Totten, race director and founder of the Amazing Race for Charity, and others gathered for a check presentation event May 23 at the Eustis branch of United Southern Bank, one of the sponsors for the race.
“We presented the charities with checks totaling $34,110. That brought our grand total since 2014 to $266,216,” said organizer Robin Richter.
Want to learn more? Email amazingracecharity@gmail.com or visit AmazingRaceForCharity.com.