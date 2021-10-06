Live family entertainment returns to Lake County when Loomis Bros. Circus presents “Family Fun For 2021!” – a limited two-day engagement performing in Eustis on Monday, Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Lake County Fairgrounds.
In their biggest production to date, Loomis Bros. Circus continues to honor traditional circus with all-time favorites including high-wire artists, clowns, aerialists and show ponies, along with spotlighting some of today’s hottest performers, such as the Dominguez Motorcycle Daredevils riding inside the “Sphere of Fear” and the energetic acrobatics of the “Original Flyerz,” whom you may recognize from the NBC television show “America’s Got Talent.”
Loomis Bros. Circus remains the best value in family entertainment, with full-priced adult tickets just $20. As a bonus, each adult ticket includes free admission for up to two children ages 2–12.
Purchases can be made online at loomiscircus.com or at the on-site box office beginning one hour prior to each showtime. Performances will take place on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. All seating is general admission, so be sure to arrive early to grab the best spot.
The Lake County Fairgrounds is located at 2021 County Road 452 in Eustis.